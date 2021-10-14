FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
ATLANTA SPORT AND SOCIAL CLUB TO HOST ATLANTA FIELD DAY TO BENEFIT BERT’S BIG ADVENTURE ON OCTOBER 30TH, 2021.
Atlanta, GA October 14th, 2021– Atlanta Sport and Social Club is excited to announce its 8th annual Atlanta Field Day on Saturday, October 30th, 2021at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark starting at 10 a.m. and benefitting Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Atlanta Field Day is a throwback to grade school, built with adults in mind. This event will consist of classic fan favorites like tug-o-war, spooky relay races, haunted obstacle courses, and Squid Game inspired activities, a pumpkin pie eating contest, along with a Georgia vs. Florida watch party to follow the games.
Throughout the day, competing teams will earn points from each activity equaling a grand total for the day. Teams can also earn extra points by taking on the charity challenge to benefit the Atlanta-based non-profit Bert’s Big Adventure. Single player, social teams, and corporate teams are open for registration until October 22nd, 2021.
Event highlights include live music from “The Conductor” DJ OneNate, Halloween themed entertainment, celebrity team with the Love is Blind cast members, Smirnoff and Bulleit cocktail activations.
Prizing for the event will consist of:
· Pumpkin King of the Field
o The team with the most points at the end of the day will take home the Pumpkin King of the Field title and trophy, along with gold medals and some sponsor gifts.
· Team Costume Contest
o The team that is the most spirited with the best costumes will receive the Costume Contest award as voted on by the event volunteers and staff.
· Fundraising Champions
o The team that collectively raises the most money for Bert’s Big Adventure will be officially recognized as the Fundraising Champions.
For more information on Atlanta Field Day, please visit: www.atlfieldday.com
Participants and spectators of the event can help support Atlanta Sport and Social Club with their efforts in fundraising by texting FIELD to 50155 to donate. Proceeds from the event will not only aid in funding the organization's annual all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses but will also provide support for their year-round initiatives such as quarterly Family Reunion Adventures and the Fairy Godparent Volunteer Program.
Atlanta Sport and Social Club
Atlanta Sport and Social Club is Atlanta’s leading provider of adult sports leagues and fun-filled social events. This year the ASSC will host over 30,000 participants across our sports league programming and another 40,000+ attendees across various signature events. Membership within the Atlanta Sport and Social Club consists largely of active, well-connected young professionals between the ages of 25-39 in the Atlanta area.
About Bert's Big Adventure
Established in 2002 by Bert Weiss, host of nationally syndicated morning radio show, "The Bert Show," Bert's Big Adventure is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. To qualify for Bert's Big Adventure, children must be between the ages of 5 and 12, live in "The Bert Show" radio listening area, prove financial need and have never been to Walt Disney World®. Following the annual trip, Bert's Big Adventure provides year-round support through initiatives such as the quarterly Family Reunion Adventures, the Fairy Godparent Volunteer Program and additional charitable services. The trip and programs create a community of families that establish lasting friendships with others facing similar challenges. For more information, please visit www.bertsbigadventure.org or follow us on facebook.com/bertsbigadventure, instagram.com/bertsbigadv and twitter.com/bertsbigadv.
Media Contact for Bert’s Big Adventure: Hayley Shepherd | Premier Agency | 404-792-3841 | hayley@premieragencyinc.com
If you would like more information about this topic or are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Cassie Cope at 404 906 6628 or email at cassie@cassiecopeconsulting.com
