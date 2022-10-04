The Marietta Educational Garden Center, fondly known as “Fair Oaks” was built between 1850 and 1852 by the Newton Family. Twelve years later in June of 1864, the Battle of Kennesaw raged on nearby and Fair Oaks briefly was the headquarters for Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston.
The next owner was Mrs. Myers, widow of the past president, Dr. Edward Myer of Wesleyan College in Macon. Dr. Myer died in Savannah while tending yellow fever patients, so Mrs. Myer moved to Marietta to escape the scourge zone. She named the home “Fair Oaks” in honor of two oaks flanking the front entrance. The Dr. Squires family were the next owners, followed by the Jesse Lee Fowler family whose descendants have attended Marietta High School.
The last owners were Clara and Howard Benson together with their sons Dr. Earl and WH Benson. They lived in the home for 43 years, from 1919 to 1962.
We are so pleased that we have Bensons who are Garden Club members and still enjoy Fair Oaks.
On November 4, 1966, the Benson home and the accompanying 3.5 acres were offered in a fee simple by the Benson family to the Marietta Council of Garden Clubs. The Board of Trustees was formed to oversee the restoration of Fair Oaks and funds were raised to replace all the wiring and plumbing as well as adding heat and central air. Since 1969 when restoration was completed and the Garden Center was opened for garden club and community activities, it has become a vital part of the Marietta-Cobb community. 600+ members and 20 area garden clubs are proud to call Fair Oaks “home”.
An expansion was needed and included enlarged meeting area; improved kitchen, service and storage space; an office; added restroom facilities for the handicapped. Every effort has been made to preserve the original architectural style of the house. This expansion was completed in June 1986. A complete renovation of the kitchen as well as improvements throughout Fair Oaks is scheduled to begin in January 2023.
Families, neighbors, and the community are welcome to the grounds of Fair Oaks at the Marietta Educational Garden Center for a Fall Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1-4pm. Come learn about the amazing world of bats from expert, Joe Ranney, who will speak at 1:45pm and 2:45pm. Visit the Kathy Thomas Young Children’s Pollinator Garden to learn about the importance of native plants and pollinators. The Little Red Barn mobile petting zoo will be onsite with friendly farm animals. Enjoy crafts, refreshments, activities, face painting, and a balloon artist. Take fall family photos in Fair Oak’s lovely gardens. This is a free event, open to the public. Please call the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 770-427-3494 or email mgardenc@bellsouth.net for more information. More information can be found on the MEGC website: www.mariettagardencenter.com
