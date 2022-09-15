Exploring Digital, a Cobb County-based media and virtual reality experiences company, is behind the groundbreaking creation and launch of Atlanta Meta World – the country’s first visually realistic virtual world representation of a built environment for Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB). This new technology was unveiled last month at the American Society of Association Executives’ (ASAE) annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.
Atlanta Meta World is a photo-realistic representation of an existing destination where users can select an avatar and navigate the virtual experience, interacting with other users in real time. Atlanta Meta World is accessible through a browser, making the world available to anyone with a computer and internet connection without the need for a VR headset.
“For the first time ever, Atlanta Meta World allows the destination specialists at ACVB and other representatives from partner venues to conduct customer presentations to private and public groups from anywhere around the globe before guiding them around the facilities on a virtual tour,” said Exploring Digital President Matt Kelly.
Atlanta Meta World is a digital twin of Centennial Olympic Park and the structures within the park, including ACVB’s visitor information center where all Meta World experiences begin. The 22-acre greenspace on Georgia World Congress Center’s campus lies in the heart of downtown Atlanta, surrounded by attractions, hotels and restaurants. Currently, visitors to Atlanta Meta World can explore the many areas of the park by running, walking and even flying overhead. As Atlanta Meta World expands with the possible addition of surrounding venues, visitors will be able to facilitate virtual walkthroughs of those locations.
“If customers will be shopping for meeting destinations and travel experiences in the metaverse, ACVB wants to be there to influence their decision-making," said William Pate, president and CEO - ACVB. "If the metaverse realizes its full potential over the next decade, destinations will be early adopters to the platform to market and promote immersive experiences in their cities.”
Upon entering the world, visitors will select an avatar, which can move through the park using a keyboard and keypad. All visits begin in ACVB's visitor center, which includes informative visual pop-ups and videos. A CVB staff member can also walk meeting planners through a presentation in Centennial Olympic Park’s amphitheater and answer questions in real-time as if they were standing next to one another in real life. For those who cannot travel or who may have varying abilities, Atlanta Meta World also has ambient sound, including soft street noise and sound from the park’s fountains.
Following the launch, ACVB has already received interest from other venues looking to join Atlanta Meta World.
Click here to watch a video that introduces Atlanta Meta World. For demos, please contact Nick Muratore at nmuratore@exploringdig.com.
Exploring Digital collaborated with Atlanta-based MA Software Systems to create the immersive Atlanta Meta World on a Unity Software technology platform in less than three months. Members of the Exploring Digital team who worked to develop Atlanta Meta World include Dave Walens, co-founder and CEO; Matt Kelly, co-founder, COO and President; Mikhail Zhavoronkov, Chief Information Officer; Nick Muratore, VP, Operations; Nathaniel Nuon, Chief Content Officer; and Charles Phanthapannha, Chief Development Officer.
About Exploring Digital
Exploring Digital, Inc, is a technology and content company that specializes in the development of virtual reality, XR, augmented reality, visual FX, virtual production and metaverse solutions. The company was founded in 2021 with its corporate office in Cobb County, Georgia. Through its acquisition of 3rd Realm Creations, the company also has a 5,000 SF production studio, 3,500 SF R&D facility at the Innovation Portal and a 25,000 SF virtual production studio with a 30’ Absen LED screen in Mobile, Alabama. In 2021, the company launched MegaverseTM, a patented VR Theater with on-demand VR experiences that provides full mobility, Haptic and 4D immersion for up to six people at a time. Megaverse currently offers up to seven different experiences in more than five locations in the United States. Click here to learn more about Exploring Digital’s Metaverse services.
#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.