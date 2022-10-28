ATLANTA, Georgia. October 26, 2022. Kim Ellet, Certified Professional Coach (CPC), now offers an expanded suite of services after achieving the Diversity and Inclusion certificate (D&I) from Cornell University and the Associate Certified Coach credential (ACC) from the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Building upon a vast portfolio, Ellet’s new designations provide additional specialization in diversity, inclusion, and expertise in ICF’s gold-standard Core Competencies.
Owner of The Growth Coach in Metro Atlanta since 2014, Ellet helps a variety of enterprises successfully grow their bottom line, enhance employee retention rates, and expand their customer base. Her sought-after skills serve mid to large- size corporate executives and their teams, as well as help non-profits identify, meet their goals, and increase workplace satisfaction.
The Cornell program equips the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) leadership coach to produce the most effectual strategies to guide executives with supplementary business tools for inclusion, engagement, and employee retention. The ACC credential from ICF exemplifies Ellet’s coaching expertise. The rigorous requirements of completion include the passing of intensive milestones in education, experience, mentor coaching, performance evaluation, and an extensive exam.
“Diversity and inclusion apply to every organization and increases employee engagement, which attracts and retains team members who feel valued by, and are vested in the business,” explains the renowned business coach. Ellet’s extensive background in sales, marketing, and public relations gives her coaching services a unique advantage and produces notable results. Practice Leader for a Global Consulting Firm, Steve E. says, “We’re 20% over our target numbers for the year. Working with Kim has made a big difference.”
Ellet empowers executives in team cultivation, collaboration, and participation in shaping company culture. A Vice President at Gas South, Secret Holland voices, “We are an HR and Community Affairs team and have several great facilitators in our midst. We were all impressed by and appreciative of having Kim lead our DISC and Effective Team Communication workshop.”
Carmen Hughes, Executive Director at the Morehouse School of Medicine, discovered Ellet when she was a featured speaker on leadership growth at Kennesaw State University’s Executive MBA program. She describes Ellet as helping her to “see the big picture and drill down to the impact she can make,” concluding, “I’ve managed folks for more than 30 years and partnering with Kim has made me a better leader.”
Ellet affirms leadership coaching should push executives out of their comfort zone to achieve bigger results than they can produce on their own. Her expanded services exponentially increase her ability to help executives rise to the top of their profession and take their teams with them.
Connect with Kim Ellet on LinkedIn or call 404-312-3207 for more information.
About Kim Ellet, CPC, ACC
In addition to her most recent achievements, Kim Ellet is certified in Cultural Mastery, an elegant keynote speaker, and contributor to the book, Brave Women at Work, Stories of Resilience. She is active in professional and civic organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.