 Escape Room Celebrates Launch Of Third Location!  

Come enjoy pizza and more as we celebrate with the community!
Marietta, April 4. Urban Escape Games is celebrating the opening of their third, metro-Atlanta location in Marietta, GA. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion with free pizza, door prizes, and more on April 16th. The event starts at 12:00pm and will last until 4:00pm in the Pavilions at East Lake shopping center, 2100 Roswell Road in Marietta.
“These games are a cut above other entertainment.” said B. Zachary Bennett, CMO. “It’s a fun alternative to traditional outings like going to the movies, putt-putt, or the bowling alley. Escape rooms are challenging as you immerse yourself in the story and set-design of the games.”
In addition to launching the first escape rooms in Georgia, Urban Escape Games is also home to Georgia’s largest escape room and a room designed just for kids.
“We are excited and blessed to be opening our third location!” said Michael Zambrowicz, owner. “It is our aim to build fun, family friendly adventures that only take an hour to 90 minutes of your day. But that you’ll be talking about after you leave.”
About Urban Escape Games
Urban Escape Games offers indoor adventures for individuals and team building activities for businesses at our Alpharetta and Marietta locations in Metro Atlanta. So go on, BE THE HERO in an escape room adventure today! Find out more at UrbanEscapeGames.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.