American Pride Bank is pleased to announce that Erik Bykat has joined the bank as North Metro Atlanta Market Executive & Senior Vice President. Bykat will oversee the bank’s growth strategy in North Metro Atlanta, including our existing loan production office in Paulding County. John F. Hall, President and CEO of American Pride Bank, stated “we are excited to have Erik join our team as we expand our community bank presence in the metro Atlanta market. Erik has great leadership and relationship management skills that fit well with our true “community bank” focus, and we look forward to his leading our expansion into the metro Atlanta market“.
Mr. Bykat has 24 years of banking experience, including senior management roles for the past 16 years. Erik comes to us from Coastal States Bank (formerly CornerstoneBank) where he served as Senior Lending Officer and Senior Vice President. Bykat is a graduate of the University of Georgia, and earned his MBA in Finance from Georgia State University.
American Pride Bank is a full service bank, offering business and personal banking products and services. American Pride Bank has four full service locations: two in Macon-Bibb, Georgia, one in Warner Robins, Georgia, and one in Athens-Clark/Oconee County, Georgia, as well as a Loan Production office in Dallas, GA. For more information call 478-784-1448 or visit http://www.americanpridebank.com/.
Contact: Terry Owens, Retail & Marketing Manager (terryowens@americanpridebank.com)
