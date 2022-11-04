Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, two real estate shops owned by Shirley Gary, have won seven 2022 OBIE Awards: five gold and two silver, including three with their new home partners. The shops were honored with two Gold and two Silver OBIES for the new, on-demand YouTube program, “What’s New Atlanta”, sponsored by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, which features previews and onsite interviews with builders about greater Atlanta’s newest home communities. The awards were presented at the 42nd Annual OBIE Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. The annual event recognizes outstanding achievement in the home building industry with awards in nearly 100 building, remodeling, marketing and personal achievement categories.
The OBIE Awards won by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton were for:
Gold OBIE:
Single Family Attached-Urban Redevelopment/Revitalization -- Old Town Lilburn, by Vision Homecrafters. Sales by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North FultonBest Logo - Community - Sanctuaire by Folio Group. Sales by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North FultonBest Marketing Campaign/Promotion – Rockhaven Homes. Sales by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North FultonBest Website Corporate – Associate -- “What’s New Atlanta”, sponsored by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North FultonBest Social Media Campaign – Associate -- “What’s New Atlanta”, sponsored by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton
Silver OBIE:
Best Single Community Service Project – Each month, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton support a local charity recommended by one or more of the companies’ advisors. This is in addition to the ongoing sponsorship of Special Olympics.Best Marketing Campaign/Promotion – Associate Under $10,000 -- “What’s New Atlanta”, sponsored by Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton
“It’s gratifying to receive this recognition from the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association,” said Tori Ewing, vice president of marketing for Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. “Our team works with remarkable new home partners to offer our clients exceptional home choices in a variety of locations and price points. We are also very excited to see our new YouTube program, “What’s New Atlanta” honored so soon after its creation. It was developed as a platform for homebuyers to learn about communities often before construction has even begun. Typically, there is a VIP list potential homebuyers can join to stay informed about a particular community, or to keep abreast of all communities featured on the program.”
Presented each year by the GAHBA’s Sales and Marketing Council, the OBIE Awards began in 1980 to recognize outstanding achievement in the home building industry. Since then, the program has grown to include more than 100 building, remodeling, marketing, and personal achievement categories. Named after the obelisk shape of the award, the OBIE Awards are considered a premier award in the Atlanta home building industry.
About Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton
Shirley Gary is owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007, and in 2013 it became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first metro Atlanta locations. Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. Since that time, Gary and her team of associates have expanded their expertise in both general brokerage and new homes sales to more than $300 million annually, and won numerous awards and accolades for their success and leadership in the industry. www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com, www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com
