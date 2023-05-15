Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, both owned by Marietta resident Shirley Gary, have been named to the RealTrends Nations Best list, ranking them among the top residential real estate brokerage firms in the country.
Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton have been named to the RealTrends Nations Best list, ranking them among the top residential real estate brokerage firms in the country that completed at least 500 transaction sides in 2022. Both brokerages are owned by Marietta resident Shirley Gary.
“I am thrilled, but not surprised that our brokerages have been recognized as RealTrends Nation’s Best,” said Gary. “Our success is due to the skill, expertise and hard work my team demonstrates every day, as they provide their clients with the utmost service and market knowledge. It is a privilege to serve our clients and community each and every day.”
Shirley Gary opened About Sales Inc., in 2007, and in 2013 it became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first metro Atlanta locations. Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. Since that time, Gary and her team of associates have expanded their expertise in both general brokerage and new homes sales to more than $300 million annually, and won numerous awards and accolades for their success and leadership in the industry. www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com, www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com
