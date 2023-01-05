Hola! Bonjour! Guten Tag! Hej! Szia! Hey y’all! Greater Atlanta is home to numerous international businesses and residents, and its growing cosmopolitan reputation is reflected in the friendly greetings heard across the region. Newcomers to the area benefit from professionals who understand their culture and speak their language, especially when navigating something as important and personal as buying or selling a home.
Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has a number of real estate professionals on her team who successfully combine the company’s international expertise with local knowledge on her team. “Engel & Völkers is a leading global service company, with over 1,000 locations in more than 30 countries. At the same time, our advisors have deep understanding of the local market, making them ideally suited to help international clients navigate the complexities of buying and selling a home in and around Greater Atlanta. Several of our advisors have lived in other countries, providing them with a global perspective, which is invaluable,” Gary said.
Several advisors within Gary’s two shops speak one or more languages in addition to English. They include:
Rita Ascher -- Hungarian
Albert Bejar -- Spanish
Zoya Fleisher -- Russian
Nandie Gibbons -- Afrikaans and German
Sara Kuzecki -- Hebrew and Spanish
Nicole Maybin -- Spanish
Claudia Milsap -- German
Ramone Ostolaza -- Spanish
Marco Patrie – Mandarin, Spanish and Danish
Heather Seay -- Spanish
“Buying and selling a home is challenging for most people,” said Gary. “Imagine trying to do it when you are not fluent in the local language and perhaps not familiar with the area where you plan to live. Working with a global company that can match you with a real estate advisor who understands your culture and can answer all of your questions in your own language is a tremendous benefit to our clients.”
About Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton
Shirley Gary is owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007, and in 2013 it became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first metro Atlanta locations. Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. Since that time, Gary and her team of associates have expanded their expertise in both general brokerage and new homes sales to more than $300 million annually, and won numerous awards and accolades for their success and leadership in the industry. www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com, www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com
