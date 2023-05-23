Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton advisors and staff celebrate recent honors from several national real estate organizations. The two brokerages are owned by Marietta resident Shirley Gary.
Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, both owned by Marietta resident Shirley Gary, have recently been honored by several national real estate organizations. The awards include:
RealTrends Nations Best: Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton have been named to the RealTrends Nations Best list, ranking them among the top residential real estate brokerage firms in the country that completed at least 500 transaction sides in 2022. RealTrends has been a trusted source of news, analysis and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987. https://www.realtrends.com/nations-best/
The 2023 RISMedia Power Broker Report has just been published, and Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta was ranked among the Top 1,000 brokerages in the nation for both Sales Volume and Transaction Sides. The Buckhead Atlanta office was one of 10 Engel & Völkers offices nationwide to make the list. Celebrating its 35th year, RISMedia’s Power Broker Report honors the business accomplishments of remarkable real estate leaders and brokerage firms that shape the real estate industry. https://www.rismedia.com/power-broker-land/.
The T3 Sixty Mega 1000 included Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton among the top 1,000 performing brokerages in the nation ranked by sales volume. T3 Sixty annually collects and analyzes over 12,000 data points to develop the Mega 1000. It researches approximately 2,500 real estate brokerages, all real estate franchises and enterprises and a selection of large retail real estate networks. https://www.realestatealmanac.com/brokerage/mega-1000/
“Engel & Völkers continues to set a high bar in the real estate industry,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. “These accolades can be attributed to the consistent professionalism, utmost competence and industry-leading service Engel & Völkers Americas advisors are known for providing to their clients around the globe. The best accolades, however, come from our clients, whose experiences we prioritize above all else.”
Shirley Gary opened About Sales Inc., in 2007, and in 2013 it became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first metro Atlanta locations. Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. Since that time, Gary and her team of associates have expanded their expertise in both general brokerage and new homes sales to more than $300 million annually, and won numerous awards and honors for their success and leadership in the industry. www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com, www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com
