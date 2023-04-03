Educators First, with support and top-tier assistance from the House and Senate, started plans for this bill in August 2022 as Educators First drafted HB 340 with Rep. John Corbett.
March 30, 2023
On March 29, 2023, both houses of the Georgia legislature stepped up to the plate and overwhelmingly passed the teacher planning bill guaranteeing daily planning time to all full-time K-12 teachers in Georgia. HB 340 passed the House with a unanimous vote. Both houses have recognized the necessity of establishing planning time for Georgia teachers. Led by Rep. John Corbett (R-Valdosta) in the House and Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R-Paulding) in the Senate, the bill sailed through and will go to the Governor’s desk to be signed.
With teacher attrition having reached as much as 47% in Georgia and across the nation, filling teaching positions has become especially competitive. Surveys across the state from many different sources have shown that lack of planning time is a main source of teacher discontent. Under the leadership of State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the DOE led a Teacher Burnout taskforce with results reporting that lack of planning time was the number two reason why teachers leave the profession.
According to Tana Page, CEO of Educators First, “Teachers have indicated that lack of planning time demonstrates a lack of respect for them and for students. Teachers need that time to prepare and plan lessons and individualized curriculum required by state and local education agencies. We and the legislators have listened.”
Rep. John Corbett stated, “I want to thank Educators First and House Education Chairman Chris Erwin for bringing this bill to life. We’ve worked tirelessly and appreciate Senator Jason Anavitarte and Senate Education Chairman Clint Dixon for getting us across the finish line. We are happy to continue doing what’s best for Georgia’s Educators. “
Educators First is a Georgia top-rated professional education organization rooted in outstanding advocacy and an award- winning PAC which passes meaningful legislation on behalf of Georgia educators.www.EducatorsFirst.org
