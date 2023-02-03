Award-winning real estate marketing pro Dusty Talbert has joined Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton as Vice President of Marketing, announced Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of the two Engel & Völkers shops. In his new position, Talbert will oversee all internal and external marketing efforts, including traditional and digital advertising, special events, public relations and online initiatives.
“We are thrilled that Dusty has joined our team,” said Kelly Stephens, Executive Vice President and Managing Broker of the brokerage. “Dusty is well-known in greater Atlanta’s residential real estate community, having served as the Marketing Director for several prominent home builders. He has also won a number of OBIE Awards, and was named the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association Marketing Director of the Year in 2018. He is the perfect fit for this crucial role, since our Brokerage excels at both general brokerage and builder developer services.”
Previously, Talbert served as Marketing Director for IRBY Group, EMC Homes, and Smith Douglas Homes. He also spent several years as a Marketing Project Manager for Beazer Homes USA. Talbert earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Kennesaw State University. He is active in Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, where he has served on the Sales and Marketing Council and was Chairman of the Atlanta 55+ Housing Council.
Talbert lives in Cumming, Ga. with his wife and three young sons.
About Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton
Shirley Gary is owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007, and in 2013 it became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first metro Atlanta locations. Gary opened her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. Since that time, Gary and her team of associates have expanded their expertise in both general brokerage and new homes sales to more than $300 million annually, and won numerous awards and accolades for their success and leadership in the industry. www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com, www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.