The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, celebrated its “Month of Joy” in Atlanta this week by having teams of local Dunkin’ franchisees and crew members volunteer at the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
During the event, volunteers supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness by helping sort over 13,000 lbs. of food that will provide 10,900 meals for families across the metro. Dunkin’ franchisees and crew members will be volunteering their time at more than 70 food banks across the country during the “Month of Joy” this April.
In addition, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is honoring its “Month of Joy” with a $100,000 donation to Feeding America in 2022 to support kids facing hunger.
WHY:
The “Month of Joy” supports the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. Since launching in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $40 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. To learn more, visit www.bringjoy.org.
About Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation
The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $40 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.
