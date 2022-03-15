Smyrna, Georgia, March 10, 2022- Dr Fun Fong, a 25-year resident of the Smyrna community, announced today that he has qualified to run for the Georgia House District 40. Dr Fong is a fourth generation American of Chinese descent. He serves the community as an Emergency Room physician. He is entering the race to provide real representation for the South Smyrna and West Vinings communities.
Dr Fong’s passion for the community is apparent in his campaign platform: to safeguard the local community, improve public safety, and create a thriving environment where residents can feel safe and enjoy a better life; to ensure that all our children have access to a quality education that creates opportunities for success and rewards hard work; and to create and cultivate good paying jobs in our district so that our community can choose to work where we live. Dr. Fong says, “My firsthand knowledge of the healthcare system and serving patients of all incomes, races, and outlooks have given me a broad insight into our community. I will bring my strong critical thinking skills and proven leadership to the General Assembly.”
Dr. Fong will work diligently in the House to support and nurture these goals. He will work to provide the tools and remove obstacles to help this community succeed. He will be a counterbalance to the forces that work to divide us and look at ways we can promote civic unity. Learn more at DrFunFong.com.
