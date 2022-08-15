Flowing Life Direct Health Joins Marietta’s Health And Wellness Community
Dr. Candace Walker launches Flowing Life Direct Health in Marietta, Georgia
Marietta, GA – August 2022 – Flowing Life Direct Health, Marietta’s new primary care office providing direct-to-consumer primary and integrative healthcare, announced the opening of the business led by Candace M. Walker, MD on August 1, 2022. Dr. Walker brings new energy to the area’s primary care landscape and is making care more accessible with a membership approach.
As patients struggle to get prompt, personal medical attention, Flowing Life Direct Health’s membership-based care allows them to access a personal doctor that will collaborate with them on treatment and spend time working with them to get healthy and stay healthy. Dr. Walker is enrolling new patients but will only accept a limited number in order to provide excellent care with no wait times and longer face-to-face visits. Flowing Life Direct Health emphasizes wellness and prevention for patients. She uses an integrative approach, offering services such as functional wellness labs/interpretation, IV drip therapy, supplements, virtual yoga and more.
"Flowing Life Direct Health and Dr. Walker is a great addition to the community. Dr. Walker’s family medicine training has led the way for her growing passion for specialty care and the complexities of patients' health. She advocates for patients through patient education, health coaching, and identifying and treating the root cause of illness. Dr. Walker’s practice is centered around ‘creating a healthier you,’” says Freedom Healthworks CEO, Christopher Habig.
Candace Walker, MD is Board Certified in Family Medicine. She has spent a decade practicing family medicine in the Atlanta area. She is passionate about the doctor-patient relationship. Her desire to spend time with her patients allows her to treat each uniquely according to their needs. Dr. Walker opened Flowing Life Direct Health to meet the needs of those under her care in a personalized, integrative way.
“The Flowing Life Direct Health approach meets the patient where they are. With comprehensive care, I am committed to my patients as an individual, and that is how they will be treated. I founded Flowing Life Direct Health to have the freedom to spend time with my patients, to heal, and restore their health by utilizing holistic health and wellness, along with western science,” says Dr. Walker.
Flowing Life Direct Health provides care for patients for a clear, flat monthly fee of $275 or less. Dr. Walker will deliver personal, unrushed, focused care to each patient. Visits are on time, last as long as necessary, (usually 30 - 60 minutes), and care is available whenever needed, in person or remotely by text, phone, email, and secure digital apps.
Flowing Life Direct Health is located at 711 Canton Road Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30060. More information about the practice can be found at: https://flowinglifehealth.com/. More information on direct primary care can be found at: www.FreedomDoc.care.
