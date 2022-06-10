Dr. Brendan Malloy, a chiropractor located at 2697 Sandy Plains Rd. Marietta, Georgia, has been confirmed as “Trauma Qualified” by the Cleveland University Kansas City, with courses approved through the ACCGME in conjunction with the State University of New York at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Malloy has undergone rigorous training related to spine and trauma and is now formally qualified to either diagnose or manage all spine cases.
According to Dr. Mark Studin, the clinical director of the Academy of Chiropractic, “Dr. Malloy joins an elite group of chiropractors nationally that have completed an extensive program in triaging the injured, MRI spine interpretation, spinal orthopedics, early detection for stroke, spinal biomechanical engineering and accident reconstruction for motor vehicle accidents. This recognition, which represents a level of clinical training, certifies that Dr. Malloy is the best of the best through clinical excellence, and I am proud to add him as a member.”
Dr. Studin continued “as research evolves, the current scientific literature verifies that chiropractic, when utilized as the first provider for spine, significantly reduces disability in the workplace, overall pain, prevents recurring injuries and improves function in almost every aspect of life. Equally important, the scientific literature concludes that when chiropractic is considered as the first option for spine care, the need and use of opiates decreases, which contributes to helping eradicate the opiate crisis in our society.”
Dr. Malloy reports that he has professional relationships and collaborates with a vast array of medical surgeons and physicians as part of the team that manages spine cases as clinically indicated. His curriculum vitae can be found at www.USChiropracticDirectory.com.
