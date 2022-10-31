Fueled by a $35 million strategic growth equity investment, Dirty Dog’s Car Wash (Dirty Dog’s) will open at 1585 Crater Lake Drive on Saturday, November 12 with family-friendly festivities. It will be Dirty Dog’s second location in Georgia, after Calhoun, and fourth in the Southeast, including Oxford, AL and Melbourn, FL. The company aims to open an additional 25 locations nationwide over the next 36 months.
“As we aggressively expand throughout the Southeast, it’s great to celebrate an opening right here in our backyard,” said Martin Emmett, CEO of Dirty Dog’s. “Kennesaw is home to a robust university, expansive residential and a growing business community. We’ve already started cleaning the Kennesaw State University squad cars for free and it feels great.”
Last year alone, Dirty Dog’s donated more than 10,000 car washes to clean squad cars in its local markets. Started in 2018, the company remains committed to supporting first responders and local schools through its “Helping Heroes” program.
Dirty Dog’s will offer a special $10 monthly introductory Rookie membership rate to build customer loyalty at a time when people need it the most. Dirty Dog’s will be supporting the community locally as it continues to grow nationally.
About Dirty Dogs Car Wash
Founded in 2018, Dirty Dogs Car Wash wanted to create a different kind of car wash experience, one fueled by our commitment to our customers, employees and the communities where we are located. We know anyone can wash a car, and we believe our values, First in Service, First in Community, are what set us apart in the industry. Dirty Dogs Car Wash provides fast, efficient and affordable car washes.
