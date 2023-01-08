By Chauncey Mayfield
Across Georgia, innovative benefit design for people with chronic disease—from zero-dollar copays for insulin to dedicated teams for coordinating care—are improving health outcomes for Georgia seniors, including those with diabetes. But we still have a long way to go—especially when it comes to engaging seniors living in predominantly Black communities.
Barriers to engaging Georgia seniors in their care are prevalent, and that’s especially true in African American communities, where medical mistrust runs deep. To truly reach these individuals with the quality of care they deserve, I believe it will take a combination of education and self-advocacy, along with a concerted effort among healthcare providers and health plans to deepen relationships with those living in these communities.
Barriers Go Beyond Healthcare Deserts
To best understand the African American healthcare experience in both Georgia and the United States, where Black Americans are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and are more likely to die from cancer, it is important first to recognize the underlying factors that negatively impact their ability and readiness to seek care.
For one, most predominantly African American communities are healthcare deserts. Very seldom are urgent care centers or satellite offices of major hospitals located in these communities. It’s one reason why the recent closure of Atlanta Medical Center’s downtown hospital hits so hard. As a result, Black Americans tend to visit either volunteer-staffed community health centers or the emergency department of the nearest hospital. In both cases, there is little to no chance for patients to develop long-term relationships with their providers, which has been shown to be a key factor in outcomes.
But healthcare deserts aren’t the only barrier to engaging Black Americans in their health. Culture also plays a role. Difficult as it may be to believe, most Black Americans are not brought up to prioritize their health. The notion of getting an annual physical or prostate exam is virtually foreign to most Black men; in fact, the prevailing attitude is that it is better not to know if there is a problem. This is in part because of the way they have historically been treated been treated by the U.S. healthcare system, with more than half of Black men over the age of 50 reporting a negative experience with healthcare providers. It is also rooted in a history of medical mistreatment and undertreatment of Black Americans.
Many Black Americans also grow up being taught never to question authority. Indeed, it is said among many Black families that there are three people you must never question---your preacher, your doctor, and your hairstylist. If they say the water is green, it must be true. All joking aside, harmful beliefs like this are often carried into adulthood, especially where healthcare is concerned. Very seldom does a Black man or woman push back and say, “Well, let me get a second opinion on that, Doctor.” That attitude is fading, but it is still very much the case among many older people for whom these beliefs are ingrained.
And, given that Black Americans are 50% more likely to have high blood pressure, twice as likely to die of heart disease, and 60% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes, it’s not uncommon for them to assume they are genetically predisposed to these conditions or, worse, that they are sick because they have done something wrong. This makes many people hesitant to seek care even when it is clear they need help.
Lack of resources also is a factor. For instance, Black Americans are less likely to be insured than whites.
Keys to Better Engagement
Given these characteristics, how can we change things for the better for Black seniors in Georgia? I believe there are three ways to meet this challenge.
First, Black Americans must become their own best advocate for their health. According to a recent Pew Research report, 40 percent of Blacks reported having to speak up to obtain proper care from their providers. Nearly 30 percent reported feeling less respected by their providers. Advocating for one’s health means getting educated on whatever condition or diagnosis they are facing and never being afraid to get a second opinion when necessary.
In 2008, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and advised to have surgery to remove my prostate.
Rather than accept my doctor’s opinion at face value, I did my own research online—Google is my medical school—and learned that robotic surgery could be an option. I sought a second opinion and successfully underwent what at that time was a cutting-edge procedure.
I would offer the same advice when choosing a basic Medicare or Medicare Advantage plan. An insurance broker and friend once recommended a particular Medicare plan to me, and it seemed like a good option, so I took his advice. But I wound up frustrated and dissatisfied. Not only did the plan not meet my needs as a patient with diabetes and congestive heart failure, but it was also extremely expensive. My out-of-pocket costs for medication alone exceeded $1,600 a month.
I reached out to Medicare and found out about Sonder Health Plans, which offers Medicare plans only to seniors living in 14 counties surrounding metro Atlanta. Sonder has special cost-saving and care-coordination programs for Medicare Advantage patients like myself with cardiovascular conditions and diabetes. I’m saving over $1,000 a month. The point I’m trying to make is that there are alternatives for Black seniors in Georgia, but they must take responsibility for educating and speaking up for themselves if they are to find the right solution.
The Importance of Trust
There is a third component to successfully encouraging seniors in predominantly Black communities to take a more active role in managing their health, and that is trust. For providers and health plans that want to engage Black seniors in their health, the importance of building trust cannot be overstated. The African American community is fundamentally distrustful of everyone. Simply advertising options for care or coverage on TV or on the sides of buses isn’t enough. In fact, as I told one health plan, “There isn’t a bus in my community.” Instead, health plans and providers must make the time and effort to build solid, long-term relationships with the people who live in these communities.
For instance, in working to prevent Type 2 diabetes, some healthcare organizations have found success in partnering with leaders and members of faith-based organizations. In doing so, they meet Black Americans where they are, deliver education with the help of a respected community member, and reach audiences in more culturally sensitive ways—all of which impact engagement and, ultimately, health outcomes. Becoming part of something meaningful that truly helps the community, such as organizations like the Jose Williams Foundation and others, for the long term is another way to get people to believe in your organization as a reliable resource.
Making Health Equity a Reality for Georgia Seniors
Everyone has the right to high-quality healthcare, and in Georgia, which ranked at the bottom, nationally, for senior care and access to care in 2021, the time to improve access and engagement for older Black Americans is now. But it will take effort on both sides—self-education and self-advocacy on the part of Black seniors and trust building on the part of providers and payers—to make the goal of true health equity for all a reality.
Chauncey Mayfield is is an Atlanta community member and an advisor who has served as a visionary strategist and architect of large scale real estate development and commercial rehabilitation projects throughout the United States. Mr. Mayfield was a recipient of Ernest and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year, Midwest Division of 2010.
