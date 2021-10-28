October 12, 2021
Community invited to celebrate traditional Day of the Dead on November 1st in Marietta
Free event will feature mariachi band, Mexican folk dancers & luminaries at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park and Southern Cremations & Funerals
Marietta, GA – A traditional Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) cultural celebration will be held on November 1, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., on the campus of Southern Cremations & Funerals and Cheatham Hill Memorial Park at 1861 Dallas Highway NW in Marietta. This is their fourth annual Day of the Dead celebration and everyone in the community is invited to attend this free event.
The program, starting at 6:15 p.m., will feature the Nuevo Jalisco Mariachi Band, Ballet Folclórico TEOTL (traditional Mexican dancers), a traditional Day of the Dead altar, and complimentary traditional refreshments (Day of the Dead bread and champurrado). The celebration will be held outside in the courtyard by the Columbarium and Mausoleums.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a beloved cultural celebration of life and death that originated in Mexico thousands of years ago and features colorful skulls and skeletons. Now celebrated throughout much of Latin America, Day of the Dead celebrates the belief that the dead continue to live among us in memory and spirit but are allowed to return to the earth once a year during this celebration.
An important part of the Day of the Dead celebration is the “ofrenda,” or traditional altar that is built to honor deceased loved ones, and is set up in homes and many cemeteries in Mexico and Latin America. The altars are not intended for worshipping, rather they are meant to welcome the dead back to the earth with offerings like food, water, pictures of the deceased, skulls, candles, and traditional marigold flowers.
A decorated altar will be available to the public in the Chapel Mausoleum at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Family members can leave a picture or food offering in remembrance of their loved one/s during normal business hours from November 1 – 3. The doors of the mausoleum will be locked after hours to protect the offerings.
Luminaries will also be available on November 1st for families to place at the graves or resting places of loved ones at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park.
For more information about the Day of the Dead celebration, call 770.919.7100 or go to SouthernCremations.com.
About Us: Cheatham Hill Memorial Park is a family-owned and operated cemetery in Marietta. Southern Cremations & Funerals, a full-service funeral home and crematory, sits on the grounds of Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Southern Cremations & Funerals has three funeral homes in Metro Atlanta: in Marietta, Covington & Fairburn. The companies are owned by Christine Hunsaker, who also owns Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn, GA and Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough, GA.
