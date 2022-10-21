Award-Winning National Homebuilder to premiere professionally Designed Model Home to Realtors® October 25 and to Public October 29
Atlanta, GA (October 20, 2022): David Weekley Homes is leading the development of home sites and amenities in Phase III of Marietta’s sprawling single-family home community of Ellis. After opening to presales of select homesites in April 2022, the award-winning national homebuilder has been busy putting its signature brand of one- and two-story single-family homes with stunning exteriors and innovatively planned interiors in the ground. Included among them is a professionally designed model home, highlighting the 2-story, 3,456 square foot, 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Cobbstone floor plan. To celebrate its completion, David Weekley Homes will host a special “Sip and Stroll” event for real estate professionals on Tuesday, October 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will comprise raffle prizes, light refreshments, adult beverages and tours of the brand-new model. Located at 363 Ellis Preserve Lane, the model home will then open to the public on Saturday, October 29.
“For our newest model home at Ellis, we were proud to pair the talents of our Atlanta Design Center team with those of Kathy Andrews Interiors,” said Adam Cornett, Atlanta Division President for David Weekley Homes. “KAI conceptualizes virtually all of the model homes for our company across 19 different markets, and we have many awards to show for it. I think they’ve really outdone themselves this time. By pairing a beautiful design with a highly livable floor plan that’s been crafted to accommodate the way modern families live, we make it easy for prospective homebuyers to envision an exciting new life at Ellis.”
Given the rise in popularity of outdoor living spaces and home offices, the model features a full covered patio with two studies – one off the entrance and a ‘zoom’ room off the kitchen at the rear of the home. In addition to the Cobbstone, Phase III of Ellis will offer six more Modern Farmhouse-inspired floor plans from which to choose – all situated on 85-foot homesites and offering open concepts at their core plus three- to four-car garages:
· The One-Story Grindle – with an option to add a second level, this floor plan boasts anywhere from 2874 – 4928 square feet, 3-5 bedrooms and 3-5 full bathrooms.
· The Two-Story Fenton – this flexible floor plan features an inviting front porch and anywhere from 3285 – 4676 square feet, 5-6 bedrooms and 4-5 full bathrooms.
· The Two-Story Kilpatrick – this inviting floor plan showcases anywhere from 3416 – 4397 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 3-5 full bathrooms and a focus on outdoor living spaces.
· The Two-Story Dwyer – the second of two floor plans to offer a four-car garage, the Dwyer offers 3560 – 4801 square feet of living spaces, including 5-6 bedrooms and 4-5 bathrooms.
· The Two-Story Howell – this floor plan features an Owner’s Retreat on the main level, as well as 3-4 additional bedrooms and 4-5 full bathrooms.
· The Two-Story Sonnett – Representing the largest available floor plan at Ellis, the Sonnett offers 3849 – 4999 square feet including 5-6 bedrooms and 4-5 full bathrooms.
Future amenities for the community will include a pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts, tennis courts, playground and walking trails. Just as alluring as a great amenity package is Ellis’ proximity to the picturesque 2,965-acre Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and to the boutiques, eateries and events of the iconic Marietta Square – within just five miles of the community. Boasting convenience to several major travel corridors, Ellis’ position near I-75, Dallas Highway and Ernest W. Barrett Parkway provides access to a wealth of shopping, dining, entertainment and employment destinations. Its location within the highly respected Cobb County Public School District means that future Ellis residents with school-age children will enjoy access to Cheatham Hill Elementary, Lovinggood Middle and Hillgrove High Schools.
Base pricing for homes at Ellis starts in the Low $700s to High $900s. While many homes have been presold due to an extensive early interest list, Ellis currently has several quick move-in homes available that are slated for completion in January and February 2023. For its real estate partners, David Weekley Homes is currently featuring a “Sell More, Make More” promotion with an opportunity for agents to receive rising commission amounts based on the number of homes they sell – from 3% for the first home to up to $10K bonus commission for four or more homes sold. The promotion period ends December 31, 2022.
To learn more about Ellis and sign up to receive exclusive updates on floor plans, available homesites and other community events, prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are invited to visit the community page at www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com or contact the builder’s Internet Advisor at 470-823-7732.
About David Weekley Homes
David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 cities across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley Homes has been recognized 16 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 110,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.
