Developers, builders, renovators and real estate professionals entrenched in Atlanta’s robust housing market descended upon the Georgia Aquarium October 22 for the 2022 Obie Awards. Award-winning national homebuilder, David Weekley Homes, was among them. Designed to recognize outstanding achievement in the home building industry, the prestigious Obie Awards are presented by the Sales and Marketing Council of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA). By the end of the evening, David Weekley Homes’ Atlanta Division walked away with six big wins – spanning the gamut from building design to marketing.
“David Weekley Homes has a long legacy of creating award-worthy products in the 19 markets where we have a presence,” said Adam Cornett, Atlanta Division President for David Weekley Homes. “They include everything from our Encore division’s stylish ranch homes for active adult homebuyers to our Central Living division’s chic townhomes for the urban buyer. Of course, it’s our bread-and-butter single-family homes that put us on the map in 1976 and continue to do so 46 years later. Not limited to our homes alone, that dedication to excellence extends to our people and the multitude of ways we brand our communities. I’m incredibly proud of our team and the homes we are putting in the ground throughout Metro Atlanta as we continue our mission of Building Dreams and Enhancing Lives of the homebuyers we serve. On behalf of myself and the Atlanta team, I’d like to thank the GAHBA for their recognition of our efforts.”
David Weekley Homes was honored with the following Obie Awards:
· Rookie Salesperson of the Year: Taylor McMurrin
· Gold Award for Best Interior Merchandising: The Model Home at Glenhaven at Ridgewalk
· Gold Award for Best Interior Merchandising: The Model Home at Ashbury
· Silver Award for Best Amenity Package: The Retreat at Sterling on the Lake
· Silver Award for Best Building Design: The Danielson Floor Plan at Ashbury
· Silver Award for Best Email Marketing Campaign: Homebuilding Journey Drip Campaign
In January 2022, the GAHBA recognized David Weekley Homes as the 2021 Builder of the Year. To learn more about David Weekley Homes and its communities throughout Metro Atlanta, prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are encouraged to visit www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com.
