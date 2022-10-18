Marietta, Georgia – October 18, 2022 | Georgia-based, full-service consulting firm Croy was recently named the Project of the Year award recipient during the Georgia Airports Association (GAA) 2022 Annual Conference, in Savannah, Georgia. Croy received the award in partnership with the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport for runway safety improvements to meet FAA Runway Safety Area (RSA) requirements, the project’s second award to-date.
“It is such an honor to receive this Project of the Year award from the Georgia Airports Association,” said Cartersville City Manager Dan Porta. “From the beginning, we knew this project would be a challenging, but necessary one as we have one of the top ten busiest airports in the state. With Croy at the helm, we were able to complete this project with limited negative impact to our airport, which was a huge success.”
The Cartersville-Bartow County Airport runway safety improvements project brought the runway up to the FAA Runway Safety Area (RSA) requirements with the use of an innovative new technology, Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS). EMAS is a passive safety system that quickly de-accelerates an aircraft and brings it to a safe stop in case of an overrun. When needed, the system reduces the RSA demands and successfully brings an aircraft to a safe stop. Additionally, EMAS increases sustainability by reducing the environmental footprint typically needed for airports and by being completely comprised of recycled material.
The installation of the EMAS system made the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport only the second airport in the state of Georgia to receive this cutting-edge technology.
“At Croy, we consistently push our folks to think outside the box for our clients,” said Croy’s Executive Vice President Rebecca Collins, PE. “We’re proud to work with the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport to find a solution that worked for all parties involved. I’m so proud of our team and this award-winning project.”
Earlier this year, the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport was recognized with an Engineering Excellence Merit Award at the annual Georgia Engineering Awards, hosted by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia (ACEC Georgia) and Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (GSPE).
ABOUT CROY
Croy is a 120-person, award-winning, full-service consulting firm with locations in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. With experience on projects across the Southeast, Croy leverages its strong local presence and deep community ties to offer a range of services, including aviation, environmental, land and right-of-way acquisition, landscape architecture, planning, site development, surveying, transportation, traffic, and municipal engineering, to local and national clients. Croy currently provides aviation engineering and planning consulting services to more than 25 airports across the Southeast. Learn more at croyaviation.com or connect on any of the firm’s social media platforms: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.
CONTACT
Luci Hogue
Senior Communications Specialist
Croy
770.656.6898
