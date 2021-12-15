Daniel B. Dobry, Jr., PE, PTOE, AICP, a Division Manager with Croy Engineering, was named the 2021 John D. Edwards Jr. Individual Achievement Award winner by the Institute of Transportation Engineers Georgia Section (Georgia ITE). The award, which was presented during the association’s Annual Meeting, recognizes an industry professional who has given his/her time and talents to the advancement of Georgia ITE over the past year and is named in honor of the Section’s first President.
Since joining Croy, Dobry has been an active member in Georgia ITE and currently serves as its Legislative Liaison. Previous roles include serving as the representative to Georgia Engineer magazine and a long-time member of the Summer Seminar Technical Committee (often moderating sessions).
Over the course of his more than four-decade career, Dobry has contributed to the transportation, transit, traffic, and planning fields in numerous ways. Prior to joining Croy, Dobry served as both a Traffic Engineer and Chief Engineer for the Cobb County Department of Transportation (Cobb DOT) before advancing to the position of Director. As Director of Cobb DOT, he was responsible for a 165-staff department charged with the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the County’s vast roadway and transportation network. At Croy, Dan leads a team managing a variety of multi-modal design projects and studies.
“We congratulate Dan on this well-deserved recognition of his contributions to the engineering industry. I had the privilege of hiring Dan at Cobb DOT many years ago. Since that time, I have watched him grow to become a competent engineer, experienced professional, dedicated leader, and caring mentor. We are proud to have him as a long-time member of our Croy family and celebrate his continued success,” said James “Jim” M. Croy, Sr., PE – Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Croy.
Dobry is a registered Professional Engineer (PE) in several states, including Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Tennessee. In addition, he is a registered Professional Traffic Operations Engineer (PTOE) and APA Certified Planner (AICP). Dobry holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Maryland.
“I am honored to receive this prestigious award. I have greatly enjoyed participating in Georgia ITE over the years, and truly value the many friendships I have gained from my involvement. I look forward to more opportunities to work together and continue to support and promote the transportation engineering industry across the state,” said Dobry.
ABOUT CROY
Croy is an award-winning, full-service consulting engineering firm with locations in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. With experience on projects across the Southeast, Croy leverages its strong local presence and deep community ties to offer a range of services, including aviation, environmental, land and right-of-way acquisition, municipal engineering, landscape architecture, planning, site development, surveying, transportation, transit, and traffic to local and national clients. Learn more at croyengineering.com or connect on any of the firm’s social media platforms: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.
