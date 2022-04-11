Marietta, Georgia – April 5, 2022 | Georgia-based, full-service consulting firm Croy has announced Eddie Wade, PE as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Wade has been a part of the Croy team for eight years and over that time has helped the firm expand through various management, community outreach, and engineering roles.
“Since joining Croy, Eddie has helped significantly grow our business through his leadership on internal operations, strategic growth, business development, culture building, talent retention and recruitment, as well as community outreach efforts,” said Gregory D. Teague, PE, CEO for Croy. “Eddie’s hard work, positive attitude, and passion for our company is demonstrated each day, and we’re proud to have him step into this important role.”
Since joining Croy, Wade has managed the firm’s Site Development, Environmental, and Municipal departments, in addition to serving as Project Manager and Program Manager for several major clients. Most recently, he has served as Executive Vice President leading Croy’s internal operations and resource allocation.
Additionally, exemplifying one of Croy’s core values, he is actively involved in numerous corporate, civic, and charitable organizations and activities, generously giving of his time to contribute to local communities across the state of Georgia.
Wade said, “Everything is about our communities – whether it is the projects we design as engineers or the non-profits we volunteer with on a regular basis. These efforts allow me to give back and directly influence the lives of those in need around me.”
A recent example of Wade’s community involvement was his contribution to The Center for Family Resource’s inaugural “Parade of Playhouses.” For this fundraiser, he single-handedly designed and built Croy’s “Command and Conquer” playhouse, which was donated as an auction item to help the non-profit raise funds to prevent childhood homelessness.
Additional examples of his investment in non-profits include service as a Board Member and volunteer with the YMCA of Northwest Georgia, Director on the Board for the Cobb Community Foundation, and Director on the Board for the North Georgia State Fair. He is an Auburn University alumnus and licensed professional engineer in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.
ABOUT CROY
Croy is a 120-person, award-winning, full-service consulting firm with locations in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. With experience on projects across the Southeast, Croy leverages its strong local presence and deep community ties to offer a range of services, including aviation, environmental, land and right-of-way acquisition, landscape architecture, planning, site development, surveying, transportation, traffic, and municipal engineering, to local and national clients. Learn more at croyengineering.com or connect on any of the firm’s social media platforms: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.
CONTACT
Luci Hogue
Senior Communications Specialist
Croy
770.656.6898
