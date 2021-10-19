Marietta-based, full-service consulting firm Croy Engineering announced the addition of Jeremy Sims, PE as a Senior Project Manager. Based at Croy’s Chattanooga office location, Sims will support the firm’s transportation and traffic engineering practice areas, while also expanding the firm’s footprint in markets across Tennessee.
“Jeremy joins us with a wealth of experience in civil engineering, project management, and stakeholder coordination,” said Russell D. Moorehead, PE, Croy’s Vice President – Chattanooga. “We are excited to add his expertise to our team to better reach and serve our clients in the Tennessee Valley area.”
Over the course of his nearly three-decade career, Sims has provided development oversight and project management for numerous transportation engineering projects. During these projects, Sims worked extensively to coordinate and collaborate with various Departments of Transportation, municipalities, public agencies, and private entities. Sims joins Croy after more than six years with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), where he was responsible for the management and oversight of the Region 2 Project Development Technical Offices, including Environmental, Right-of-Way, Utilities, and Survey.
“I look forward to supporting Croy’s clients with transportation infrastructure projects that improve communities, promote mobility and accessibility, as well as contribute to the economic success of our region,” said Sims.
Sims holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a registered Professional Engineer in several Southeastern states, including Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. In addition, Sims is an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), as well as the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE), where he serves as the 1st Vice President.
Croy announced its expansion into the Tennessee market in early 2019 with a new Chattanooga office, located at 1270 Market Street in the city’s Southside Historic District. The 120-person consulting firm provides a range of civil engineering, surveying, landscape architecture, land acquisition, and planning services to federal, state, county, city, and private clients across the Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.