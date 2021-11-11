Last year, while under quarantine like the rest of the world, Kalen Redmon and her now 9 year-old daughter Sara Isabel kept themselves busy with art projects.
One day, while looking through her mother's extensive jewelry collection, Sara Isabel saw a pendant with pressed flowers and asked her mother if they could make something similar. However, Sara Isabel suggested they use crayons. They made a few pendants and gave them to family and friends as presents. During the summer, Sara Isabel suggested that they make more pendants and sell them. Her mother simply replied "No." To Kalen's surprise, Sara Isabel replied with "If you tell me I can do anything, why can't you do this with me?" And so their Crayon Pendants journey began.
Sara Isabel is in charge of the crayon shavings and color combinations used. Kalen is in charge of the resin work. They work on the pieces together and do everything by hand. The result is a series of vibrant, unique and colorful pieces that come from a place of love and creativeness between a mother and daughter and a philosophy (thanks for Sara Isabel) that "there are no mistakes when making art." They recently added earrings, bracelets and rings to their crayon-inspired collection.
Each piece will add a pop-of-color to any outfit and makes for an excellent gift, especially for anyone who loves art and colorful things! All the pieces are available on their website crayonpendants.com and they even offer free shipping. You can see their videos and photos on their Instagram Account (crayonpendants2.0).
