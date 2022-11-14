New Concept from Chef Ricky Navas Reimagines Fast Food with Affordable, High-Quality Fried Chicken and Southern Favorites
ATLANTA (Nov. 14, 2022)—Cozy Coop, the innovative new fast-food concept from Atlanta chef Ricky Navas and restaurateur Mike Madonna, is set to open its doors to an eager Marietta audience on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The restaurant, located at 2500 Barrett Creek Blvd., offers chef-driven fried chicken and a menu of Southern staples with the goal of “reimagining what the fast-food experience can be,” according to Madonna.
“So much of fast food today is just a bland, mass-produced product without personality, presented and served in a way that feels very impersonal,” says Navas, a veteran of such acclaimed Atlanta restaurants as Storico Fresco, ROOM at Twelve, Murphy’s and Paces & Vine. “We want to prove that you don’t have to settle for that. You can get homestyle cooking made in-house with fresh, all-natural ingredients, all for a reasonable price.”
The clean, comfortable space (designed by Atlanta-based ASD|Sky) features a front counter where guests can order individual meals spotlighting Cozy Coop’s mouthwatering fried chicken, chicken tenders and baby-back pork ribs. Each meal comes with a regular side (mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, crispy okra, french fries or coleslaw), cornbread and a drink.
The menu also includes a crispy chicken sandwich and family-style meals (eight, 12 and 16 pieces) and a hearty chicken-and-ribs meal with eight pieces of chicken and a full rack of ribs.
“If you’re going to a sandwich shop or picking up burgers for your family, everyone gets handed a burger and some fries, and that can add up,” says Madonna. “When you come to Cozy Coop, you’re going to walk out with a big plate of chicken and ribs that can be shared by everyone. It creates a more communal experience.”
Guests can order dine-in or carry-out orders at the counter or grab a meal to go at the drive-through. Madonna and Navas also plan to offer catering for special events.
“Cozy Coop is fast food, but it’s also something more,” Madonna says. “The space looks and feels different than what guests are used to, and the food is of the freshest quality, served quickly and in healthy portions. It’s chef-driven fast food that anyone can enjoy, at a price that will appeal to everyone.”
Cozy Coop will be open daily from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Active military and first responders (fire/police/EMS) showing identification or uniform will receive 15% off their meals.
About Cozy Coop
Cozy Coop, the brainchild of restaurateur Mike Madonna and Atlanta hospitality veteran Ricky Navas, serves chef-driven fast food including high-quality fried chicken and other Southern favorites in a cozy, comfortable setting. Cozy Coop is located at 2500 Barrett Creek Blvd. in Marietta. For more information, please visit cozyusa.com.
###
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.