ROSWELL, GA – In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, SmartMED, LLC., former Covid testing site in North Fulton, is now home to the area’s first drive-thru medical clinic, providing patients immediate care for injuries, illnesses and common health concerns. Opened by Dr. Luke Lathrop, an ER physician in Marietta, and his wife Stacy, SmartMED gives people fast access to expert healthcare from the comfort of their own vehicles.
“In the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, we have been seeing emergency room wait times of 8-12 hours – and that’s just to be seen,” said Dr. Lathrop when asked about the impetus behind the launch of SmartMED. “Patients are telling us that they’ve tried to get in with their primary care and can’t for 6+ months and therefore they came to the ER. As a doctor, I think that’s unacceptable.”
Having tested 21,000 people during the peaks of Covid and witnessing the relief drive-thru medical care provided, Dr. Lathrop and Mrs. Lathrop were determined to do more. “We saw how valued our service was for everyone from parents of small children to those with mobility challenges,” said Stacy Lathrop. “For those people, and anyone who wanted to avoid long wait times and germ exposure in traditional clinics, doctors’ offices and hospitals, the opportunity to receive medical care without leaving their cars was a game-changer.”
“Our patients deserved better, and our community deserved better than what was currently available,” added Dr. Lathrop. “That’s why we created SmartMED.”
Since opening in November 2022, SmartMED has seen more than 600 patients and has received enthusiastic reviews for its prompt, professional and compassionate care. The average visit to SmartMED is completed in under 10 minutes and no appointment is needed. Live updates on the clinic’s website provide wait times, which are typically under five minutes. Patients simply drive up, are greeted by medical staff, and registered in less than three minutes. Vitals are taken, medical history is reviewed and the reason for the visit is discussed.
Moments later, the medical provider performs a thorough evaluation. If a test is called for, the sample is collected and patients are then able to leave. The tests are immediately processed on site. Within one-hour patients receive a follow-up phone call from the medical provider with their results and a treatment plan. Prescriptions, if needed, are sent directly to the pharmacy of the patient’s choice.
“When you think about it, you only spend 5-10 minutes with an actual person at your typical doctor’s visit,” commented Mrs. Lathrop. “The rest of the time you’re waiting. We’re providing the care without the wait.”
According to Google reviewers, the level of care they’ve received at SmartMED is as impressive as the turnaround time. “SmartMED was one of the most phenomenal medical experiences. All medical systems should take a lesson in excellent patient care, professionalism, and wonderful bedside manner from this amazing and dedicated team!” one patient wrote.
In addition to rapid antigen and 1-hour PCR Covid testing, SmartMED’s staff can test patients for flu, RSV, mono, strep and pink eye. Diabetes and asthma monitoring, blood pressure screenings, general medical exams and treatments for a wide array of common ailments and injuries are also provided.
SmartMED is in-network with Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Medicare and Medicaid. The clinic is working to become in-network with all remaining commercial carriers. For those out of network, SmartMED strives to offer their services at prices lower than standard health care facilities. A self-pay menu of services is published on their website at www.smartmeddrivethru.com.
SmartMED is temporarily located at 480 West Crossville Road in Roswell and is currently seeking a permanent location for its drive-thru clinic in the North Fulton or East Cobb area.
About SmartMED, LLC.: SmartMED, LLC. is a drive-thru general medicine practice located in Roswell, GA. For more information, visit www.smartmeddrivethru.com or call (678) 744-5386.
