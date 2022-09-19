Congratulations to Scott S. Cohen, who graduated from the Trial Lawyers College in August. Mr. Cohen has been practicing law since 2007. He is currently licensed to practice before all state and federal courts in Georgia along with the United States Federal and Supreme Court and has experience representing clients in personal injury matters.
After selling his brokerage book in 2004, he retired from finance and decided to pursue a career in law. He was awarded scholarships and graduated from John Marshall Law School of Atlanta Georgia in 2007 within the top 5% of his class.
The TLC is a unique educational institution that trains and educates lawyers to enhance their effectiveness as advocates for those they represent, their clients. The Trial Lawyers College was charted in 1994 by nationally renowned trial lawyer and teacher Gerry Spence. The TLC offers its students a curriculum focused on developing the skills necessary for effective advocacy, including overcoming the challenges of cross examination and presentation at trial or arbitration hearing. It also provides training in real-life case studies so students can apply what they’ve learned from classroom instruction, working with actual cases as part of mock trials conducted before judges under strict rules of evidence and procedure.
Investing in yourself as an attorney can pay off tremendously for your clients too.
Psychodrama is a powerful tool for attorneys because it helps them to become more effective in the courtroom. It's a form of drama therapy that allows participants to step into a role, or persona, and "act out" an event from their lives. Psychodrama can be used in legal cases as well as personal matters.
While the technique has been around since the 1920s, it wasn't until 1996 and founding of The Trial Lawyers College did the technique get applied to the law. Since then, over 6500 attorneys have graduated from this program—and judging by their success rates and media coverage, they seem pretty happy with their investment!
Trial lawyers are constantly immersed in situations where they have to understand how other people experience things: whether it's jurors or judges sitting on one side of you; opposing counsel across from you; or clients sitting next to you at depositions or hearings. As an attorney who works closely with these people day after day—even minute after minute when we're appearing before judges—it's easy to get caught up in our own perspective without considering what others might be thinking or feeling at any given moment. Psychodrama helps us do just that! It gives us insight into our emotions and reactions so that we become better equipped for handling even stressful situations like cross-examination questions from opposing counsel."
