Consumers protested at Dunkin' Westside on Sunday, August 14, to urge Dunkin’s parent company, Inspire Brands, to keep its promise of sourcing all eggs from cage-free hens. They currently source eggs used in donuts and sandwiches from hens who spend their lives packed in cages with no room to spread their wings.
Concerned consumers and volunteers with The Humane League (THL) delivered 20,000 petitions to Inspire Brands headquarters in Atlanta this past Wednesday, urging the company to keep its promise to source all eggs from cage-free hens and to develop a plan showing how they’ll achieve this by 2025. The company, whose 7 brands include Dunkin’ and Sonic, has made almost no progress in the cage-free commitment it made years ago and is still supporting the cruel practice of confining egg-laying hens to battery cages. Hens kept in battery cages live in an area about the size of an iPad and cannot even stretch their wings during their lives.
According to THL President Vicky Bond, more than 2,000 companies have already made cage-free commitments. “We’ve seen a trend among socially responsible companies to stop sourcing eggs from hens kept in cruel battery cages,” she says. “We’re asking Inspire Brands to follow in the footsteps of these companies and take a significant step in reducing the suffering of egg-laying hens by creating its own cage-free roadmap.”
As consumer demand for cage-free eggs grows, many companies are meeting and exceeding their cage-free commitments. McDonald’s publicly reported they are 74% cage-free in all US locations, and Quiznos and Red Robin published roadmaps on how they'll reach their 100% cage-free goals by 2024. To learn more or to take action, please visit EndCages.com.
About The Humane League
The Humane League is a global animal protection nonprofit that exists to end the abuse of animals raised for food. Since its founding in 2005, The Humane League has focused on effectively ending the worst abuses in factory farming, securing strong animal welfare commitments from major foodservice providers, restaurants, food manufacturers, and hospitality leaders around the world, changing the lives of billions of farm animals suffering every day.
