Inaugural Cannonball Classic Scheduled Friday, September 17 in Historic Marietta
Marietta, GA. – July 28th, 2021 Plans are under way for an inaugural “Cannonball Classic” Golf Tournament, created by Marietta Educational Garden Center, a 501©3 non-profit organization headquartered in the historic, antebellum home, Fair Oaks c. 1852, located on Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta.
We’ve chosen to host our tournament at the City Club Marietta, linking another significant historical property in our community to realize the importance of Marietta’s heritage, as we strive to preserve “Fair Oaks,” home of the Marietta Garden Clubs, Junior League and used by many other civic organizations. The home is used as a special events venue for special occasions.
As stated in the book Marietta Revisited, “The original Marietta Country Club site on Powder Springs St. Was the location of the Georgia Military Institute before the Civil War. After the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, it was a hospital and Union cavalry staging area before being burned by Sherman. It was the town ball field until the late 1800s. Among those who played there was pioneering knuckleballer Nap Rucker of neighboring Crabapple. The club relocated to West Cobb in 1990.”
Registration at 8am, coffee, warm up and a putting contest.
Shotgun start at 9am.
Awards, lunch and raffle winners will be presented at 1pm.
Members of the community including corporate sponsors are invited to participate in playing to preserve our historic home. For businesses interested in becoming a tournament sponsor there are a range of sponsorship opportunities from a $250 Hole Sponsor to a $5,000 Event Sponsor. Individual registration is $150 and includes greens fee, player gift, beverages and lunch. We are offering a mulligan package (2 per player) for an additional $40.
A group foursome is being offered for $500 (saving $25pp). To become a sponsor or to register to play visit Mariettagardencenter.com.
Cannonball Classic Golf Tournament will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at City Club Marietta 510 Powder Springs Street SE, Marietta, Georgia, 30064.
Hours are from 8am - 1 pm.
For more information and to purchase tickets/sponsorships visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.