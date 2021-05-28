The last remaining building of the old Smyrna School located on the block bounded by Church Street, King Street and Stephens Street in downtown Smyrna will soon be demolished. If you, your spouse or other friends or relatives attended school or were employed there, please join us on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the school site. Smyrna First Baptist Church will be hosting us for a time of taking group photos, reminiscing and visiting with old friends.
Commemorating the Old Smyrna School with Family and Friends
