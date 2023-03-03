Coming Soon: A New Mellow Mushroom for Holly Springs North Carolina
Atlanta-based Mellow Mushroom announced a new restaurant is planned to open in Holly Springs North Carolina in 2024. The restaurant will be operated by Dough Boy Holly Springs, LLC. This is the second Mellow Mushroom location opened by the ownership team behind Dough Boy Holly Springs, LLC. The first Mellow Mushroom location opened by this group is located in Brier Creek, North Carolina.
The new Mellow Mushroom Holly Springs is located at 100 Collins Crossing Road (Suite 101) near State Route 55 and Ralph Stephens Road.
The cornerstone of the Mellow Mushroom menu are stone-baked pizzas featuring a crust made from five simple ingredients, including water from Appalachian Mountain springs. Other menu highlights are freshly made salads, handcrafted cocktails, and a wide selection of beers, many of them local.
“We are eager to grow the partnership with Vish Panjawani and his team. They have been great owners who epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit that we celebrate at Mellow Mushroom,” said Mike Foster, Chief Operating Officer at Mellow Mushroom. “We are excited by their decision to expand the Mellow Mushroom family and look forward to providing support for the Holly Springs location.”
“We are extremely excited to bring the Mellow Mushroom brand to Holly Springs and expand our offerings around the Triangle,'' says owner Vish Panjwani.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram @MellowMushroom, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/MellowMushroom, or follow on Twitter @MellowMushroom.
About Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 21 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family friendly environment.
