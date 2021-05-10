Comcast today announced the launch of its latest Xfinity WiFi-connected “Lift Zone” in partnership with Marietta-based Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta.
The launch is part of Comcast’s nationwide $1 billion Internet Essentials commitment to bridging the digital divide by providing resources that help ‘in need’ students and families fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy. The company launched the multiyear program last October amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the need for comprehensive digital equity and internet adoption programs for students and families at risk of being left behind without access to essential life-based education, work and healthcare information needs were dramatically accelerated.
Through Lift Zones, Comcast provides robust, free WiFi hotspots in safe community spaces like Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta, allowing students and families to get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework. Many sites also serve adults, connecting them to online education, job searches, healthcare information and public assistance. The initiative provides free internet connectivity inside community centers and access to hundreds of hours of content.
Located at 461 Manget St. SE in Marietta, Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta is a long-standing, non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of girls and young women, offering a safe gathering place to learn and share in a sisterhood through life-changing programs and experiences. Through direct service and advocacy, the organization’s primary mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.
“It is truly an honor to team with Comcast on this incredibly important program,” said Tiffany Collie Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta. “The ability to provide free WiFi internet access for the purpose of online learning and resource discovery supports Girls Inc.’s core mission of developing strong, smart, and bold girls and young women through on-going support and advocacy.”
In nearly 10 years, Comcast Internet Essentials has become the nation’s largest and most successful low-income internet adoption program and has connected millions of people. It offers households low-cost, broadband service for $9.95/month, the option to purchase a heavily subsidized computer and multiple options for free digital literacy training. In 2020, Comcast committed to providing 60 days of free Internet Essentials service for qualifying low-income families that are new customers through June 30, 2021. Additionally, the company increased speeds for all new and existing Internet Essentials customers at no additional cost.
Comcast’s goal is to open more than 1,000 Xfinity WiFi-connected Lift Zones in community centers nationwide.
