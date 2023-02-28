Since opening 25 years ago, over 350,000 families world-wide have made The Music Class part of their child’s musical upbringing. The program was created by local musician Rob Sayer, a school band director and trumpet player, who switched from teaching teens to preschoolers in order to reach students during their most formative years of music development. The Music Class has nine locations in metro-Atlanta including Smyrna, East Cobb, and a new partnership with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Music for the Very Young program at the Woodruff Arts Center.
The Music Class has been a family affair since the beginning. Sayer’s daughter Raina, who wrote her first songs for TMC when she was eight, in now managing TMC’s large presence in China. Along with his wife Michele and son Brian, they have all enjoyed writing and recording songs together and performing in concerts from Music Midtown to Mumbai. For the families enrolled, the children not only benefit musically, but as families they experience joyful parent-child activities that are an important element of the classes. “This class has had a big impact on me and my family. Initially I signed up because I thought it would be good for my baby. And she loves it. But what I didn’t realize was that I would love it too and that it would create a wonderful bonding experience for us.” Maura Goggins, Atlanta.
As part of their 25th Anniversary Celebration, The Music Class has reached out to graduates to see what impact the program has had on their family. TMC alumni TMC alumni Thomas Jenkins is a 15-year-old composer who recently won the Georgia Music Educators Association Music Technology Student Showcase. His mom shared that “The Music Class truly was life-changing for Thomas and our family. We always knew Thomas was pretty musical, but TMC was able to help him tap into abilities that still surprise us every day. Ten years later, Rob continues to be a mentor to Thomas, and we will forever be grateful for his patience, skills, and passion for helping kids discover the music within!”
Classes are for children ages birth – 5. Spring session start the week of March 3 – 9. Details available at TheMusicClass.com
