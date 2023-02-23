VIVA Chicken, a fast-casual charcoal fire rotisserie joint in Kennesaw that serves distinctively fresh and flavorful chicken and sauces made from authentic Peruvian recipes, opens its second Georgia restaurant on March 1, located at 11760 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, this will expand VIVA Chicken’s footprint to 17 locations in four states.
VIVA Chicken’s new 2,600-square-foot restaurant features an expansive all-season patio and is located at the intersection of Haynes Bridge Road and Old Milton Highway. Guests will enjoy Peruvian rotisserie chicken, authentic homemade sauces and signature juices made from family recipes of restaurant co-founder and Peru native Chef Bruno Macchiavello. VIVA Chicken’s signature item is its Pollo a la Brasa - the hottest, freshest chicken - a staple of Peruvian street food. To complement its charcoal-fire-roasted chicken, VIVA Chicken prepares three Peruvian sauces daily: Aji Amarillo (mild, yellow), Huacatay (medium, green) and Rocoto (hot, red).
“We earn our guests’ loyalty by consistently delivering a convenient and unique offering of healthful, homemade items that accommodate the vast dietary preferences of our diners,” said Viva Chicken CEO Gerald Pulsinelli. “We are really happy to be a part of both Kennesaw and Alpharetta communities and we’re excited to bring the hottest freshest chicken to North Fulton.”
VIVA Chicken provides catering for business and personal events and offers a variety of options to suit any gathering, including a variety of vegetarian and gluten-free menu items.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. In addition to dining in at the restaurant, guests can download and order through the VIVA Chicken app, available on Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS). And by enrolling in VIVA Points, members earn rewards and promotions for future orders and receive special surprises throughout the year. More information on VIVA Points is available at VIVAChicken.com/VIVAPoints.
To celebrate the opening, the first 25 people in line and through the door at the new Alpharetta restaurant will receive free VIVA Chicken for one year. This includes one whole chicken and three sides per month for 12 months. To qualify, guests must have downloaded the VIVA Chicken app and signed up for VIVA Points, VIVA’s loyalty program.
Throughout opening day randomly selected guests will receive VIVA swag, including special limited-edition pairs of socks. Also available at VIVA’s new location on opening day will be complimentary coffee from Brewable Cafe for the first 25 guests, and while supplies last. Brewable is a Fulton County non-profit dedicated to the employment and enrichment of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Proceeds from VIVA’s Alpharetta Grand Opening Friends and Family event will benefit North Fulton Community Charities through its VIVA Cares program. VIVA Chicken is a sponsor of the Alpharetta Youth Baseball Association and Cornhole ATL. VIVA Chicken helps the local communities it serves, supporting local non-profit organizations and its broader national program with No Kid Hungry. Since creating the partnership, VIVA Chicken has raised $122,000 for No Kid Hungry.
Additional information can be found at VIVAChicken.com or by following the brand @VIVAChicken on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Or call the Alpharetta location at 404-474-8512.
About VIVA Chicken
VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint specializing in the authentic Pollo a la Brasa found on the streets of Peru. Serving the hottest, freshest rotisserie chicken, VIVA promises distinctive and flavorful menu items packed with inspired recipes in a vibrant, inviting atmosphere. Since opening in 2013, Co-founders Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia have grown to share their passion and remain a homegrown company that cares about its employees, guests, and community. Based in Charlotte, N.C., VIVA Chicken has 17 restaurants across the Carolinas, Georgia, and Utah, with more to come.
