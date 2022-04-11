Marietta, Ga. – Special Needs Cobb, a local non-profit that provides respite, residential and resources for special needs people and their families, will host its first “Different is Dazzling” fundraiser dinner on April 25, 2022, at the Piedmont Church Conference Center in Marietta.
The inspirational evening will feature the Grammy-nominated and Dove award-winning Nelons family ensemble and nationally recognized speakers from the Kyle Pease Foundation, which promotes success for people with disabilities through sports.
“We love the opportunity each year to recognize our special needs community. This year, our event has taken on new symbolism and represents the reflective power of the light within individuals, from clients, to families, to volunteers and partners. The special connections that grow out of the goodness of others creating a beautiful kaleidoscope of sparkles forming a community of brilliance and love. Everyone has the power to shine in their own way,” said Debbie Day, chief executive officer. “The funds we raise at ‘Different is Dazzling’ are used to maintain operations, including our weekend respite program and our 23 adult group homes. We have recently inaugurated children’s-only weekends dedicated to meeting the pent-up demand for parents of special needs children from ages 8 to 18. Our service and reach in Georgia are unique. Up to 40 percent of our residents are orphans or have no family connection, and the work we do ensures they have a safe, loving home right in the community for life.”
“We are so excited to be involved in this event. Our first cousin, Kay Hiott, is the Board Chair for Special Needs Cobb, and her son, Phil, is near and dear to our hearts. His special spirit certainly dazzles,” says Kelly Nelon of The Nelons family ensemble.
“The Pease Foundation has inclusion at its core. Our mission is to create opportunities of inclusion for every person with a disability,” said Kyle Pease, founder. “We are thrilled to partner with Special Needs Cobb this year to help raise funds for special needs families across Georgia and provide a home for them for life. There is sparkle within every one of us.”
The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 25. Guests will enjoy a buffet dinner, silent auction and a retail marketplace featuring local artisans. Attire is business casual, but attendees are encouraged to add some shine and sparkle in honor of SNC’s dazzling special needs community. Tickets are $100 for the general public and can be purchased here and silent partnerships are available to those unable to attend here.
Sponsorships are available.
###
Interview and photo opportunities at the VIP Reception and full event.
About Special Needs Cobb
Special Needs Cobb (formerly Right in the Community) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting opportunities for all people with developmental disabilities to live full, productive and self-determined lives of the highest quality, by fostering local communities which embrace all people. For more information, visit www.specialneedscobb.org or follow us on Facebook.
