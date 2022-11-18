For Release: IMMEDIATE Media Contact:
Rebecca Whicker
678-283-2885 (cell)
Cobb County Special Needs Non-profit Exceeds Goal Raising More than $43K at 2022 Golf Tournament
DBHDD Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald and Representative Erick Allen
attended in support
Marietta, Ga. (November 16, 2022) – Special Needs Cobb, a local non-profit that provides respite, residential and resources for special needs people and their families, hosted its 24th Annual Golf Invitational fundraiser on Oct. 10, 2022, at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell, Ga. The organization exceeded last year’s goals in total attendance and number of golfers, with 90 golfers and 147 supporters participating. The golf invitational is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“The funds we raise at the annual Golf Invitational are for Resources, Respite and Residential services for the special needs population in Cobb County. Special Needs Cobb operates the only facilities-based weekend Respite program for special needs, and operates 22 special needs adult group homes, all in Cobb County,” said Debbie Day, CEO. Up to 40 percent of our residents are orphans or have no family connection, and the work we do ensures they have a safe, loving home right in the community for life. This year’s tournament was dedicated to Andrew Alterman, long-time SNC resident and beloved member of the Special Needs Cobb family. Andy loved being an official guide at the prior SNC golf events. He missed last year’s event due to serious illness and passed away on November 3, 2021, right after his beloved
Braves won the World Series. Andy was a special person who lived with Prader Willi Syndrome.
The “Play Your Way, Golf All Day'' event ran from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food, prizes, raffle, auction and goodie bags valued at more than $75 for each golfer. Over $15,000 in prizes were awarded. The title sponsor was Cobb EMC Foundation. Other sponsors included Alterman Commercial Real Estate, Frank & Kay Hiott (SNC President Emeritis), id enterprises, llc, Blad & Associates, Rockefeller Capital Management/ECQG Group, Manning Properties, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Tech Security Concepts and more.
###
About Special Needs Cobb
Special Needs Cobb (formerly Right in the Community) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting opportunities for all people with developmental disabilities to live full, productive and self-determined lives of the highest quality, by fostering local communities which embrace all people. For more information, visit www.specialneedscobb.org or follow us on Facebook.
Pictures:
Andy Alterman
2022 SNC Golf Participants
