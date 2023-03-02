Cobb-Based ASHLIN Management Group, Inc. Expands to Serve
Non-Profits Nationwide
Linda Botts, CEO of COBB-BASED ASHLIN Management Group, Inc., has announced that the company she founded in 1996 is expanding its service offering during Quarter One of 2023 to serve non-profit organizations across the United States. The digital solutions and implementation firm has principally served businesses and government agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Labor, and local agencies, such as the Georgia Department of Human Resources and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In 2019, ASHLIN was approached by the Florida-based non-profit Chapman Partnership, who provides shelter and comprehensive services to the homeless communities in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Chapman Partnership is part of the Continuum of Care overseen by the Homeless Trust, also an ASHLIN client. Both the Chapman Partnership served as a proof of concept for the Homeless Trust as both organizations sought to modernize and automate their data practices to effectively meet reporting requirements as stipulated by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development. ASHLIN devised a solution to overhaul Chapman’s data practice, creating a centralized data practice, incorporating automation, and creating automated dashboards using ASHLIN’s online data visualization platform, CompassBI®.
According to Ms. Botts,”The goal is to make data feel less like a tidal wave and move like a glass of water.”
Mrs. Botts goes on to say that “CompassBI is a tool that puts the power of data-driven decision-making in the hands-on leadership at non-profits. It provides non-profits with a ‘single point of truth’ regarding data, moving away from the tedious practice of maintaining multiple versions of spreadsheet files and PDF documents. CompassBI centralizes reporting, accessible from any web browser, using secured connections.”
ASHLIN is eager to help the non-profit community achieve its goals by offering a 10 percent discount on a relationship initiated during Q1 and Q2 of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.