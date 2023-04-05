Choate Construction Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Knudson to Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the firm. Formerly as Executive Vice President of Operations and throughout his 20-year tenure with Choate Construction, Dave has been a driving force behind many of Choate’s strategic initiatives, and a key contributor to the firm’s overall success. In his role as COO, Dave will continue to lead Choate’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence on behalf of its clients, while continuing to strengthen the firm’s relationship-focused culture.
“Dave has selflessly invested decades of time and energy in the development of our employee-owners and the future of our firm,” says Matt Brewer, Choate President & CEO. “I am grateful to have him as a leader within Choate, and I look forward to the bright future Dave will continue to help usher in through his new role as Chief Operations Officer.”
With more than 35 years of proven experience in the construction industry, Dave brings an in-depth perspective to Choate’s operations that ensures continued success for Choate’s clients and their projects. His breadth of knowledge, tenacity, and passion for fostering long-lasting partnerships have directly contributed to the firm’s growth and will continue to optimally position Choate for the future.
“It is truly an honor to be named COO of Choate Construction,” says Dave. “I am humbled by the trust placed in me by members of our Board and senior leadership to continue strategizing and facilitating the growth of our people, our firm, and the clients who put their trust in Choate. I am very proud of Choate, every one of our employee-owners, and I’m very excited about continuing to help shape the future of our awesome company!”
Dave is a 1987 graduate of the University of Florida’s M.E. Rinker School of Construction Management. He is past chair of the Carolinas Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors, past member of ABC’s National Board of Directors and an active member of ABC’s National Legislative Committee.
ABOUT CHOATE CONSTRUCTION
Choate Construction Company is one of the largest nationally recognized general contractors in the southeast with offices in Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh, and Savannah. Founded in 1989, 100% employee-owned Choate Construction specializes in both ground-up and interior construction, believing success is driven by its relationships and reputation. Choate has built a resume of projects large and small, across the nation in multiple market sectors. From its innovative OneLife safety program to its efforts to “Build Up” the communities in which it serves, the heart of Choate is its people. Please visit www.choateco.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.