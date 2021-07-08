Dr. Jacob D. Taylor, DC, BA, AS

Doctor of Chiropractic, Telehealth Specialist

Accepting new patients for telehealth visits for $99.00 with 1-2 areas of complaint & up to 1 year of follow up care included. Dr. Jacob D. Taylor, DC, BA, AS will provide 1st & 2nd opinions & manage your conditions with telehealth & make referrals to other specialists & medical services. Referrals for; chiropractic, physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, orthopedics, neurology, pain management, X ray, & MRI. Telehealth physical therapy & home exercise programs, & concussion & vertigo evaluations. Other services include; over the counter braces, work restrictions & excuses, & disabled persons parking permits. Servicing Cobb county. Contact information; Tel & Text (678) 525-4524, Fax (678) 547-3108, e-mail chirodiagnostics@gmail.com, website www.chirodiagnostics.net

