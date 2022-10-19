MEDIA CONTACT: Kingsley Dike
NAM LLC DBA Chick’nCone, Emory Point: Kingsley.dike2003@gmail.com or 404.384.1663
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CHICK’N CONE RULES THE ROOST AT THE POINT, GRAND OPENING Saturday 29th October 2022
Iconic Chicken in a Waffle Cone now open in Druid Hills
(Atlanta, GA) – Most people agree that fried chicken and waffles taste better together. Open now at The Point for over 3-months, Chick’nCone offers a more convenient way to eat the famous combination. The third Atlanta area storefront is now set for its Grand Opening on Saturday, 29th October 2022 in its idyllic Emory Point location, Suite B-250 off Clifton Road and occupies 1,497 square feet of space.
The Grand Opening ceremony will start at 12pm till 9pm. Atlanta Black Business Chambers will officiate the Grand Opening ribbon cutting at 3pm that will also include presentation of $1000 donation to Emory University summer debate program for high schools and middle schools in the greater Atlanta area as part of Chick’nCone, Emory Point community support program.
Chick’nCone, is being brought to The Point by Atlanta local couple Kingsley and Tilda Dike. “We are excited to bring a fork-free method of enjoying fried chicken to The Point,” said Kingsley Dike, Owner, and Operator of Chick’nCone at The Point. “We are rapidly expanding into new markets and The Point in Atlanta was a perfect fit with its beautiful ambience and a young audience. We’re looking forward to serving the community and introducing a new way to enjoy this classic favorite,” said Tilda
Kingsley previously served as an Intelligence Analyst with the United States Army while Tilda is involved in advancing drug research as a Clinical Research Associate.
Chick’nCone has reinvented the way people eat crispy fried chicken by serving sauced boneless bite-size crispy chicken tenders in a hand-rolled waffle cone. The chicken experts go beyond the classic chicken sandwich with signature menu items like the Cinna-Maple covered in maple syrup, the Buffalo Blue with wing sauce and bleu cheese and the classic BBQ.
Chick’nCone has curated a viral sensation through an emphasis on bar-raising drinks, eye-catching designs, and top-notch customer service. The restaurant is joining the already impressive lineup at The Point including BoruBoru, The General Muir and Sri Thai Kitchen.
“The Point aims to be a top-notch location for leisure, dining and entertainment,” said Alexis Brock, Regional Marketing Manager for ShopCore Properties. “Adding Chick’nCone to our center creates an easy and unique option for guests to dine while shopping and enjoying the property.”
Chick’nCone, Emory Point is located on the Clifton Corridor, a stretch of Clifton Road that is home to preeminent local institutions, including the CDC and Emory University. For more information on Chick’nCone, Emory Point, please visit www.chickncone.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @chicknconeatlemorypoint.
###
