CDH is excited to announce the rollout of our brand-new website! The concept embraces simplicity, well-organized navigation, and large imagery allowing visitors to immerse themselves in our design work. With a mission to improve lives through design, we believe this extends to our digital footprint as well. New aspects of the site include:
· Focus on who we are as a company as well as our depth of work
· Deep dive case studies representative of each of our market segments
· Easy to navigate portfolio structure with a depth of subcategories
· Enhanced user experience and responsiveness
“We are pleased to launch this redesigned website as it provides visitors with CDH’s latest information and keeps them posted about our new developments,” CDH’s CEO Melissa Cantrell said. “We believe the redesigned website will allow our visitors to have a pleasant user experience as we continue to grow our market presence.”
The entire site receives a newly branded look which can also be experienced as part of our other digital marketing campaigns and print media. Offering an improved user experience and functionality, this responsive site is also easily readable on any device for exploring and sharing content on social media. We also have improved news and careers pages, where visitors can see what’s happening with CDH and apply for roles. People can also keep up to date through our social channels.
For over 45 years, CDH Partners has provided expert services in architectural design and interiors for the healthcare, community, education, corporate, and light industrial sectors. CDH has contributed significantly to the architectural landscape of Georgia and continues to positively impact the community for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.cdhpartners.com
