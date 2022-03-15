March 11th 2022 Media Contact: Steven Frost 770-557-4047
For Immediate Release
Caring Senior Service Announces Grand Opening in Metro Atlanta, GA.
Owner’s, Steven and Fredric Frost are opening their first Caring Senior Service office in Metro Atlanta. Caring Senior Service – Atlanta North offers services, education and safety care products that allow seniors and their families to make aging in place their first option. A grand opening celebration for the entire community will take place at the Atlanta North Caring Senior Service office at 4:30 pm on Thursday, March 24th located at 2400 Herodian Way Suite 340 Smyrna, GA 30080. The grand opening will include door prizes as well as food and drinks.
The new office provides a variety of services including the company's unique, GreatCareTM method, addressing the three leading areas of concern when choosing home care – quality caregivers, care solutions and active involvement. In addition, the Atlanta North Caring Senior Service location also offers personal care services including transportation, meal preparation, light housekeeping, errand service and medication reminders.
With a network of more than 40 independently owned franchises across the country, Caring Senior Service includes non-medical care and a variety of home safety care products. For more than 30 years in the home care industry Caring has been dedicated to making positive changes in the lives of others by providing trusted service and support as loved one’s age.
Caring Senior Service franchisees share a commitment to providing seniors and their families the control they need to live healthy, happy and at home. For more information visit CaringSeniorService.com/AtlantaNorth
