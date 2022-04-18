CALDWELL, OH – Dresden & Company and Caldwell Food Center Emporium are partnering to open D&Co.’s first Retail Proprietor boutique within the variety store section of the Noble County store.
Caldwell Food Center Emporium, a family-owned business founded in 1963, will carry an array of Dresden & Company’s handcrafted baskets as well as pottery, gourmet foods and other items that are part of the extensive D&Co. line. The baskets are made in Dresden and the pottery in Zanesville. In addition to shopping for select items in the store, customers will be able to order product online from Caldwell Food Center Emporium and receive an immediate 20% discount.
“We have been wanting to expand our variety department to offer our customers a larger selection of merchandise that no one else carries in Noble County,” Thomasina Crock said. “Our philosophy is supporting Ohio businesses and the best part is, we not only love their products but have truly fallen in love with the team at Dresden & Company. We feel truly blessed to have this opportunity.”
The D&Co. boutique adds to the collection of Made in America brands featured in the Emporium, including Ohio Mosser Glass.
“We are so proud and excited to be partnering with the Crock family of Caldwell Food Center Emporium to launch our first National Retail Proprietor Boutique,” said Jim Lepi, who founded Dresden & Company in 2019. “We love their passion for made in America and regional craft companies.”
To celebrate the partnership and launch the boutique, members of the D&Co. team will be on hand at the store on Friday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will be able to see a weaver making baskets and meet our basket design team as well as sample some of the D&Co. Kitchen food line during this time.
Through its independent Proprietors and the Retail Proprietor boutique, Dresden & Company offers a wide assortment of home and lifestyle products with a focus on American-made handcrafted items and a modern sensibility. The company employs basketmakers who create handcrafted baskets drawing on the village of Dresden’s long history of the craft. D&Co. also partners with small family-owned businesses to offer pottery, leather bags, gourmet food items, soaps and lotions and home accessories created in small batches.
Caldwell Food Center Emporium is a one-stop shopping complex that is open daily providing a full-service grocery store, the variety center and more.
Caldwell’s online D&Co. boutique allows for a wide range of products for your home and on-the-go life, focusing on American-made craftsmanship that we know you will love to use and give. When shopping online, you can choose to pick up your product in Dresden and pay a $5 handling fee.
Dresden is nestled in the rolling hills of Muskingum County, a beautiful one-hour drive from the Caldwell store. Orders can also be shipped directly to your home or to a gift recipient.
