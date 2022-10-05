Left to right: Keith Smith (Bug Busters’ Woodstock Branch Manager), Court Parker (Bug Busters’ CEO), Daphne Bertholf (Bug Busters’ CFO), Michelle Coyne (Coyne Pest Control), and Christopher Coyne (Coyne Pest Control)
ATLANTA – Bug Busters, Inc, one of Georgia’s leading family-owned and operated pest control companies, announced today the acquisition of Coyne Pest Control of Acworth, Georgia. This acquisition serves to strengthen Bug Busters’ enduring presence in the North Metro Atlanta area.
“We are excited to welcome Coyne Pest Control’s talented team members, as well as their customers, to the Bug Busters family,” said Bug Busters CEO Court Parker. “We look forward to providing the same high-quality pest management services that Coyne customers have grown accustomed to over the last decade.”
Michelle Coyne of Coyne Pest Control, said, “Court and the entire Bug Busters team have been great to work with in this time of transition. I have no doubt we’re leaving our team and customer base in capable hands.”
Established in May of 2010 by Chris and Michelle Coyne, Coyne Pest Control began as a one-man operation with Chris at the helm. Steadily, the business grew, and the Coynes added to their team, ultimately culminating in a total of seven Pest Management Professionals and one Customer Service Representative working together to serve the following Georgia counties: Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Dekalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Paulding, and Pickens.
Moving forward, the Coyne team will report to Bug Busters’ Woodstock branch, located at 6975 Hwy 92. Their new office is less than two miles away from the former Coyne headquarters.
About Bug Busters, Inc.
Bug Busters, Inc. has been serving the Southeast since 1984. With branch offices in Georgia and Tennessee, we offer environmentally friendly pest, termite, wildlife, and mosquito control solutions to protect our customers' homes, businesses, families, and pets.
