Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta is hosting their annual Brunch with Santa holiday-event on December 10, 2022. This is an annual event held by Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta, and it is always an afternoon of family fun and community building!
This event will be held from 11:00am-2:00pm. This is a free, family-friendly holiday event, and it will include several holiday games and crafts, a full brunch, pictures with Santa, and more! There will also be free gifts for all kids ages six to seventeen years old who arrive before 12:00pm, and register. This event is for all ages, and will be located at our Marietta Campus:
Marietta Center
461 Manget St
Marietta, GA 30060
This event is open to everyone, so please invite your friends and family, but registration is required! Registration is available on our website, as well as through the link below:
Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people - trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment - girls-only, physically, and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming - research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today’s girls. Informed by girls and their families, we also advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls. Join us at girlsincatl.org.
