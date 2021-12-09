ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 – Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is proud to announce that shareholder Tina Shadix Roddenbery was named a 2021 Fellow of the Year by The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML). AAML Fellows are broadly regarded by judges and lawyers as preeminent family law practitioners who demonstrate a high level of knowledge, skill, and integrity. Roddenbery was presented with this prestigious award at the AAML’s annual meeting in Chicago last month. She was selected to receive the award out of over 1,600 esteemed Fellows practicing family law throughout the United States.
At the meeting while presenting her with the award, the organization acknowledged and celebrated Roddenbery for her work around creating and planning continuing legal education courses during the pandemic. AAML leadership also added that Roddenbery is imaginative, tenacious and trustworthy, and a fierce advocate for her clients.
Roddenbery has more than 30 years of experience in family law and has devoted her career to helping clients during the most difficult times of their lives, whether it is during divorce or in custody proceedings. She is one of only a handful of National Board of Trial Advocacy board-certified family law attorneys in the state of Georgia. Well-respected by her peers, she is a master in the Charles Longstreet Weltner Family Law American Inn of Court. She is also one of only eight Georgia family law attorneys who are fellows in the International Academy of Family Lawyers.
“Tina’s dedication to the practice of family law is remarkable,” said founding shareholder Robert D. Boyd. “We are incredibly proud of her well-deserved recognition as Fellow of the Year and are thrilled that she is gaining national recognition for the talents and legal acumen that our clients and team benefit from daily.”
AAML is a national group of 1,650 lawyers who practice divorce and family law. Fellowship in AAML is based on reputation, experience, and expertise, as well as successful completion of a national and a state exam on family law. The organization’s mission is to provide leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law. Each fellow must demonstrate, by personal conduct, a professional and ethical commitment to their clients and to the betterment of society in resolving what are often intensely emotional and complex family problems.
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is an Atlanta-based preeminent divorce and family law firm, serving clients throughout the state of Georgia. The firm’s attorneys serve as trusted legal counsel to clients involved in a range of family law matters. For more information, please visit the firm’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.