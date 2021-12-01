ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 – Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is proud to announce that Founding Shareholders Robert D. Boyd and Richard M. Nolen have been named to Georgia Trend’s 2021 Legal Elite list in the family law category. The complete list is featured in the December print edition of Georgia Trend, available today.
This year marks Georgia Trend’s 19th annual listing of the state’s top attorneys as selected by their peers. To compile the Legal Elite list, members of the State Bar of Georgia were asked to submit the names of practitioners who are “the best in their fields.” Georgia Trend received hundreds of nominations across 16 practice areas, which were later culled down into the final list by the publication’s editors.
Clients respect Boyd for his deep experience in all aspects of family law and a results-driven approach that comes from his knowledge of other aspects of the law and his life experiences beyond family law. He has received recognition from his colleagues across Georgia and the nation for his work in high-net-worth divorce litigation and contested custody cases.
Clients trust Nolen for his respectful approach to the divorce process and his ability to solve difficult problems involving division of marital property and financial issues, custody, child support and prenuptial agreements. He has been honored by his colleagues across Georgia for his leadership, high ethical standards and knowledge of family law.
Georgia Trend, the magazine of Georgia business, politics and economic development since 1985, is the only statewide business publication in the market. It is delivered to more than 50,000 subscribers and has become indispensable to the leaders that shape Georgia.
About Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is an Atlanta-based preeminent divorce and family law firm, serving clients throughout the state of Georgia. The firm’s attorneys serve as trusted legal counsel to clients involved in a range of family law matters. For more information, please visit the firm’s website.
