ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 – Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is pleased to announce its recognition in the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers®’ "Best Law Firms" list as a "Metropolitan Tier 1" Atlanta family law firm. This is the 11th year that the firm has achieved the top ranking in the publication. The complete list is available today at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.
The U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are determined by a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in the field and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of a formal submission process.
To be eligible for "Best Law Firms," a firm must have at least one lawyer listed in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America in a "Best Law Firms" ranked practice area / metro area. With seven of the firm's attorneys accomplishing that for 2023, Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery well exceeded the requirement.
Boyd Collar Nolen Tuggle & Roddenbery is a preeminent Atlanta-based divorce and family law firm serving clients throughout the state of Georgia. The firm’s attorneys are trusted legal counsel to clients involved in a range of family law matters. For more information, please visit the firm’s website athttps://www.bcntrlaw.com/.
